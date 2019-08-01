[Newsmaker] Three dead at construction site hit by heavy downpour

NATIONAL

A 15-member task force team was launched under Yangcheon Police Station on Thursday to investigate an accident at a rainwater pump construction site in Seoul that left three people dead, amid criticism that the accident could been avoided



All three workers who went missing at the site amid heavy rainfall were confirmed dead, after two bodies were found early Thursday morning, according to fire authorities.



Torrential downpours on Wednesday morning isolated three workers at a rainwater drainage facility under construction in western Seoul. One of them – a Korean man surnamed Koo -- was rescued two hours after they were reported missing, but later died at the hospital.







(Yonhap)