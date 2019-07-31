[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cilantro Deli presents a stylish afternoon tea set consisting desserts that resemble fashion items.On top of their choice of coffee or tea, customers can enjoy either a blue high heel shoe or a pink clutch bag, both made out of chocolate, along with other miniature sweets in the shape of a lipstick, a perfume bottle and other accessories.Also included in the set are “fatcarons,” or thick macarons stuffed with extra cream, miniature scones, open-faced sandwiches and finger foods.The tea set is available on weekend afternoons from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It costs 40,000 won per person.For inquiries or reservations, call Cilantro Deli at (02) 317-3064.Conrad Seoul’s buffet dining restaurant Zest presents a Macao dim sum promotion.During the promotion, the restaurant introduces varieties of dim sum, including har kau and siew mai, along with desserts including coconut milk pudding, mango soup and more.Those who reserve through Naver Pay can receive a free egg tart, an iconic dessert in Macao.The promotion continues until Aug. 4. Macao dim sum promotion costs from 79,000 won to 102,000 won.For more information or reservation, call Zest at (02) 6137-7100.Grand Hilton Seoul presents the Oktoberfest package for the hotel’s German beer festival to be held on Sept. 7.For this year’s event, German traditional handmade beer Grevensteiner and Veltins Pilsner will be on tap, along with German foods schweinshaxe and pretzels.The package includes two Oktoberfest tickets worth 300,000 won, one-night stay in a room and a late check-out service at 2 p.m.The package is available on Sept. 6-7 or Sept. 7-8, at the starting price of 294,000 won.For more information, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-7456.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul presents Cheers Night promotion.Available at The Lounge in the hotel lobby or at rooftop bar the Griffin, Cheers Night features a plate of five assorted canapes and a bottle of premium champagne, including Perrier-Jouet Brut, Andre Clouet Silver Brut Nature, Moet & Chandon.Cheers Night is available at The Lounge from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and at The Griffin from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with prices ranging from 140,000 won to 165,000 won.For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2276-3336 or The Griffin at (02) 2276-3344.Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas has released its signature handcrafted beer ArtWeizen, celebrating its 30th anniversary.The full-bodied beer in deep golden shade is served in an exclusive glass, which resembles the letter “I,” the initial of the hotel.ArtWeizen is available at the Lobby Lounge and other restaurants, except for Grand Deli. At the Lobby Lounge, the beer can be paired with organic vegan burger.A glass of ArtWeizen is available at 19,000 won, and is priced at 52,000 won when served with Beyond Burger.For more information, call the Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.