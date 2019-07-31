Foreign minister to hold bilateral talks with Japanese counterpart in Bangkok

Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa will meet Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Thursday on the sidelines of gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Bangkok, including the ASEAN Regional Forum, slated to take place from Thursday to Saturday.
|Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa speaks to the press at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A three-way meeting of Seoul, Tokyo and Washington is also expected to take place there.
This year’s annual meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers are drawing extra attention here, as they could offer a venue for Korea to directly discuss with countries concerned major pending issues, such as Japan’s tightened controls on exports of semiconductor materials to Korea in what is seen as a response to Seoul court rulings ordering Japanese companies to make reparations tor wartime forced laborers during the Japanese colonial period.
“We need to clearly point out that these restrictive measures are unfair and let not only Japan but also the many foreign ministers attending the ARF and the international community know that these measures must be stopped,” Kang told reporters at Incheon Airport on Wednesday.
South Korea’s deteriorating ties with Japan over disagreements on their wartime history were highlighted by Tokyo’s July 4 export control measures that require Japanese companies to win case-by-case approval to export to South Korea three materials used to make semiconductors and displays used in smartphones and other high-tech devices.
Adding even more pressure, Japan is expected to make a cabinet decision to drop Korea from its list of 27 trusted trade partners that receive preferential treatment, as early as Friday.
With no immediate solution emerging, Washington appears to have decided to step in, despite initial reluctance, to play as a go-between for Seoul and Tokyo, its key allies in the region and anchors of the US security system in Northeast Asia.
On the plan en route for Bangkok on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would encourage the two Asian allies “to find a path forward.”
“They’re both great partners of ours. They’re both working closely with us on our effort to denuclearize North Korea. So if we can help them find a good place for each of the two countries we’ll certainly find that important for the United States.” Pompeo said.
The US also suggested Korea and Japan consider signing a “standstill agreement” to buy time to negotiate, according to a report by Reuters that cited a senior US official.
In response to the report, a Cheong Wa Dae official said the implication of the agreement may have to be translated as a way of “preserving the status quo” of the two countries’ diplomatic situation, not a “suspension of disputes” as described by some media reports here.
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said there had been no such suggestion by the US.
He said Tokyo will make efforts to gain “correct understanding” with close cooperation with the US.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)