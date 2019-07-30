U.N. grants sanctions exemption for transfer of funds to N.K. for humanitarian activities

NATIONAL

The United Nations Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to an Italian company for the transfer of funds to support the European Union (EU) Food Security Office's humanitarian assistance projects in North Korea, its website showed Tuesday.





A U.N. committee overseeing sanctions approved the waiver for Agriconsulting SA (AESA) -- which was awarded an "EU tender for providing technical support for food-related matters" to the North - on July 1, according to the U.N. website.AESA plans to spend an estimated 1.06 million euros (US$1.18 million) from March 2019 to February 2022 for the operation of the Food Security Office's Pyongyang branch, including personnel expenses.Humanitarian activities are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to prior sanctions waivers from the U.N. (Yonhap)