[Advertorial] LS Cable & System replaces PVC cables with eco-friendly alternative

BUSINESS

(LS Cable & System)

LS Cable & System announced Tuesday the launch of a series of safety-enhanced “green cables” that are eco-friendly and less vulnerable to fires.The newly developed HFIX+ cables replace existing polyvinyl chloride cables, and are more fire resistant by emitting less toxic gases when exposed to fires, the company said.According to the company, the current standards for fire resistant cables in South Korea are lower than that in other advanced countries.The company said its green cables can function at higher temperatures, withstanding up to 1,050 degrees Celsius for two hours. They are also designed to help reduce pollution caused by ships at ports, according to the firm.The green cables will be used at facility docks that supply electricity for ships, so they would not need to use electricity generated by their own engines, creating smoke that worsens air quality, the company explained.“The improved cables will help prevent major fire hazards similar to the recent incidents at the facilities of telecom firms,” LS Cable & System said in a statement.