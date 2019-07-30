Shinhan Financial raises $500m via debt sale

BUSINESS

Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major financial holding firm in South Korea, said Tuesday it has raised $500 million by selling sustainability bonds.







(Yonhap)

Sustainability bonds are floated to exclusively finance a combination of green and social projects.The US dollar-denominated bonds carry an yield of 3.34 percent, Shinhan Financial said in a statement.Proceeds from the sale will be used to help Shinhan Financial fund for a range of environmental, social and governance projects, the company said. (Yonhap)