Shinhan Financial raises $500m via debt sale

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 30, 2019 - 10:31
  • Updated : Jul 30, 2019 - 10:31

Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major financial holding firm in South Korea, said Tuesday it has raised $500 million by selling sustainability bonds.


Sustainability bonds are floated to exclusively finance a combination of green and social projects.

The US dollar-denominated bonds carry an yield of 3.34 percent, Shinhan Financial said in a statement.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to help Shinhan Financial fund for a range of environmental, social and governance projects, the company said. (Yonhap)



