Police probe leaked video footage of Jeju murder suspect

The leaked video footage, released Saturday by local media, shows Koh’s arrest on June 1 at 10:32 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment block in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. As police officers handcuff her after informing her of her Miranda rights, Koh asks, “Why? I never did that. I am the victim.”
|Koh Yu-jeong
Korean National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong said in a press briefing Monday they were investigating if the video was released “to a reasonable degree through the appropriate process.”
“Any impropriety (in the process of the video’s release) will be met with administrative action.”
Regarding media reports that Park Ki-nam, the former chief of Jeju Dongbu Police Station, was responsible for the video leak, Min said the matter calls for “a contextual consideration -- if Park had indeed personally leaked the video.”
A police agency official said that leaking the video footage taken during the arrest based on a personal decision would be a violation of given codes.
A police directive published on March 11, 2019 stipulates that “in order to protect human rights, privacy, the honor of the persons involved in a case, and to maintain the security of the investigation, content of the investigation should not be announced to the public or otherwise disclosed.”
Regional Jeju media also criticized Park for his habit of giving information to select outlets.
On mounting public criticism of the police handling of the murder case, Min said an internal audit into how the case was handled would be finalized this week.
On recently raised suspicions of Koh’s involvement in the death of her stepson, the police agency head said they will resolve doubts after concluding the investigation, “which is still underway.”
On July 24, Koh’s current husband was questioned as a suspect in the death of his 5-year-old son. Earlier this month, he was booked for murder, a charge which was later changed to accidental homicide.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)