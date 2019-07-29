Three North Koreans who crossed NLL repatriated

NATIONAL

A North Korean boat is moored at a military port in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, on Sunday. (Yonhap)



Three North Koreans who crossed into South Korea in the East Sea on Saturday were repatriated to the North following a day of investigation, the Ministry of Unification said Monday.The government notified the North of the repatriation decision through the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong on Monday morning, while the boat carrying the three crew members was allowed to depart for the maritime border earlier in the day. The North did not respond to the South’s notification.The wooden boat was taken to a South Korean port in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, for investigation by the South Korean Navy on Sunday, after violating the Northern Limit Line -- the de facto maritime border between South and North Korea -- late Saturday.“What’s most important from the humanitarian viewpoint is the free will of the North Koreans. Based on that free will, we decided to repatriate them,” Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min told a regular briefing.During the investigation, the crew members told South Korean military authorities that they accidentally took a wrong sea route and had no intention to stay in the South.The engine of the 10-meter-long boat filled with fishing gear and squid was running normally when it was spotted. GPS was not installed on the vessel.One of the North Korean crew members was wearing a military uniform, leading South Korean authorities to tow the boat due to the possibility that it could be a military vessel.In June, another North Korean wooden boat crossed the border in the East Sea undetected and docked at the South’s eastern port of Samcheok, Gangwon Province.Among four men on board, two were sent back to the North while the rest defected to the South according to their wishes. Investigation of the four men took four days.By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)