Three North Koreans to be returned to North

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Jul 29, 2019 - 09:33
  • Updated : Jul 29, 2019 - 09:50

The three North Koreans who crossed into South Korea in the East Sea will be returned to the North, the Ministry of Unification said Monday.

The three North Koreans crossed into South Korean waters late Saturday on a wooden boat. The vessel was detected by South Korean Navy and towed into a military port in Gangwon Province on Sunday. 

The North Korean boat that crossed the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea on Saturday is seen moored at a South Korean military port on Sunday. (Yonhap)

“The government plans to return the North’s wooden boat and the crew across the Northern Limit Line in East Sea this afternoon,” the Unification Ministry said.

“A communication to the North was delivered at 8:18 a.m., and the boat and the men set sail for the East Sea NLL.”

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)


