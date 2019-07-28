S. Korean diplomat under police probe over alleged sexual harassment

NATIONAL

A senior South Korean diplomat stationed in Japan is reportedly under police investigation for allegedly molesting a female subordinate employee.



The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has referred the case to the police after receiving a tip on the consul general's alleged sexual harassment, according to a foreign ministry official.



"The commission has not revealed details of the incident to the ministry," the official said.



The diplomat is known to be currently in South Korea for the investigation.



The alleged incident took place as a number of senior South Korean diplomats have been investigated or relieved of duties due to various allegations, including harassment and corruption. (Yonhap)