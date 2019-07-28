[Advertorial] Citibank Korea participate in 22nd Habitat volunteer program

BUSINESS

Participants pose for a photo at a ceremony marking the launch of “Citi Building Hope and Home” by Citibank Korea and Habitat Humanity. (Citibank Korea)

Citibank Korea said Sunday it has carried out its 22nd annual charity and volunteering program “Citi Building Hope and Home” through its partnership with Habitat for Humanity Korea.The South Korean unit of the international banking giant said employees and their families visited a Habitat building site in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, from Tuesday to Friday, to deliver donations and build homes for the homeless.The program has so far been joined by some 1,700 employees and their families to build a total of 34 homes for the homeless in small and medium-sized cities across the nation.According to the bank, volunteer work has become more popular among employees, with many spending their vacation days to participate in the program.Citibank said it has continuously fostered a volunteer culture among employees for its corporate outreach.Besides its partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Citibank Korea also participates in Global Community Day, a volunteer day celebrated by all Citibank units around the world, Think Money, a finance education program for teenagers, and Ewha-Citi Global Finance Academy to foster young female talents.