Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

US nuclear-powered attack submarine comes to S. Korean port

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 26, 2019 - 20:33
  • Updated : Jul 26, 2019 - 20:33

A US nuclear-powered attack submarine is visiting a South Korean port, government sources said Friday, amid heightened tensions following North Korean missile tests.

The 6,900-ton USS Oklahoma City arrived at the southern port of Busan on Thursday, they said, to replenish supplies and have its crew rest.
 

The 6,900-ton USS Oklahoma City is seen in this photo captured from the Facebook account of the US Navy. (Yonhap)

The submarine is reportedly scheduled to depart next week.

The port call came on the same day that North Korea launched two missiles from Hodo Peninsula near the North's eastern coastal town of Wonsan.

The Los Angeles-class submarine is the second US Navy ship to be named for the US city of Oklahoma City. It was commissioned on July 9, 1988 and its home port is on Guam. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114