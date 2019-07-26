[NEWS FOCUS] Will Samsung cut memory chip production?

BUSINESS

Samsung's memory chip line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (Samsung Electronics)

With SK hynix making a painful decision to cut production of memory chips Thursday, all eyes are on whether Samsung Electronics -- the world’s No. 1 DRAM producer with over 40 percent of market share -- will follow suit.Samsung has denied plans to cut down production, but market analysts say the chip giant will slowly reduce output of memory chips. This may sound negative to Samsung’s operation. However, cutting down production would boost the slowing market, according to market experts.Peter Chan, a semiconductor analyst at CSG-CIMB, said it is likely that Samsung will cut down production, considering the size of the inventory and because the company would use less chemicals by making such a decision.With regards to SK hynix’s decision to cut DRAM production, Kim Kyung-min, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment Corp., said, “The production cut would help normalize inventory levels and improve the balance between supply and demand.”The memory semiconductor industry has experienced price falls since the fourth quarter of last year, amid delayed investments by data center companies.As of the first quarter of 2019, Samsung kept its position as the world’s top memory provider with market share of 42.7 percent, while SK hynix retained the second-biggest player position with a 29.9 percent share, according to market researcher DRAM eXchange.Samsung officially said the company is not planning to “artificially” cut production.However, the tech giant said adjustments are underway in the total volume of memory chip output, as the company is undergoing line optimization processes.“The company has been realigning some of the major memory lines for optimization by reinstalling some equipment. There are some losses in terms of total production volume, which can be translated to a natural reduction in production,” said a Samsung official. “Other than that, there won’t be an official announcement to scale back production.”Samsung is scheduled to announce its second-quarter earnings Wednesday.The company has said it would post 56 trillion won ($47 billion) in sales and 6.5 trillion won in operating profit for the April to June period. The figures are down 4.24 percent and 56.29 percent respectively from a year earlier.The main reason for the Korean chipmakers’ decreased earnings is the downward trend in memory prices.The unit price of 8-gigabit DDR4 continued falling from $7.25 in December 2018 to $3.31 as of June, according to data from DRAM eXchange.The price started picking up this month after Japan announced restrictions on exports to Korea of key materials for chipmaking, which is widely seen as part of the Japanese government’s economic retaliation against the Korean Supreme Court’s ruling on compensation for wartime forced laborers.“SK hynix’s production cut announcement does have a positive impact on the market, in terms of supply and demand,” said Do Hyun-woo, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. “As the chipmakers scale back their production, the level of inventories would decline, naturally leading to price increases.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)