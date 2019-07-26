Watch LoL from in-game character perspective, says SKT

Users subscribed to SKT’s 5G plan can put on goggles to enjoy three new services. Jump AR lets users virtually access the LoL Park stadium in Jongno, Seoul, from anywhere. VR Livestream broadcasts the LoL Championship Korea competition in virtual reality. And VR Replay enables viewers to watch the match from a champion’s point of view.
|SK Telecom’s LCK VR livestream and Jump AR services are demonstrated at the LoL Park in Jongno, Seoul. (SKT)
SKT has said these functions will change the paradigm of the 20-year history of esports spectating.
The telecom firm gained exclusive rights to develop 5G AR and VR services for LoL in March and showcased the three new services Thursday at the SKT T1 and Gen.G match.
Meanwhile, the number of fans who physically attended the LoL World Championship Final in Korea last November marked 26,000. Some 100 million streamed the match online.
|SKT T1 pro League of Legends player Faker holds goggles for the LCK VR livestream and Jump AR. (SKT)
LoL Park in Jongno, established by Riot Games in 2018, accommodates 400 people, which prompted the LoL creator company to seek partnerships with telecom service provider SKT to help more fans remotely tune in.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)