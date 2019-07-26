NK's new type of short-range missiles won't affect allies' defense posture: CFC

NATIONAL

The new type of short-range missiles North Korea recently tested were not a threat aimed at South Korea or the United States, and they do not affect their joint defense posture, the Combined Forces Command said Friday.



On Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the East Sea from near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.



It later said they were believed to be "a new kind of short-range ballistic missile," which showed a similar flight pattern to Russia's Iskander. Both flew around 600 km at an altitude of between 50 and 60 km, the JCS added.







(Yonhap)

The flight ranges were adjusted based on an analysis from its earlier estimates of 430 km and 690 km, respectively."We assess this as a test of a new type of missile for the DPRK," the CFC said in a release, noting that it is "aware of" the launch.DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."These two short-range ballistic missiles were not a threat directed at the Republic of Korea or the US and have no impact on our defense posture," it added.In an interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump also said the latest launches were "smaller ones," in an apparent attempt to keep momentum for dialogue alive.On Friday, North Korea confirmed that it has test-fired a "new tactical guided weapon" under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un, saying that it was aimed at sending a "solemn warning" to South Korea against its introduction of offensive weapons and a push for joint military exercises with the US. (Yonhap)