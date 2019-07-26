N. Korea says it fired new tactical guided weapon in 'warning' against Seoul

NATIONAL

North Korea has fired its "new tactical guided weapon" under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance in a demonstration of power, state media reported Friday, a day after the communist state launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.



The firings were aimed at sending a "solemn warning" to "South Korean military warmongers" who are deploying "ultramodern offensive weapons into South Korea" and pushing to "hold (a) military exercise in defiance of the repeated warnings" from North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency said.







(Yonhap)

"He (Kim) emphasized that we cannot but develop nonstop super powerful weapon systems to remove the potential and direct threats to the security of our country that exist in the South," it said.The missiles, launched from Hodo Peninsula near the North's eastern coastal town of Wonsan, were "a new kind of short-range ballistic missile," South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae earlier said. They flew 430 kilometers and 690 km, respectively.After watching the firings, Kim expressed satisfaction over "the direct confirmation and conviction of the rapid anti-firepower capability of the tactical guided weapon system and the specific features of the low-altitude gliding and leaping flight orbit of the tactical guided missile, which would be hard to intercept, and its combat power," it said.The launches came less than a month after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations."The South Korean chief executive should not make a mistake of ignoring the warning from Pyongyang, however offending it may be," it said. (Yonhap)