boycottJapan campaign puts Korean workers in tight spot

These days, Kim Hyun-jin feels uneasy telling others where he works.



“I have been working at Uniqlo for two years as a part-timer. I am proud of my workplace. It is a fun place to work, with nice people and relatively a good amount of pay,” said the 25-year-old student majoring in fashion at a university, who agreed to speak under a pseudonym.



“But now, when I say I work at Uniqlo, people think I’m doing something very wrong and it makes me feel very uncomfortable. I hope everything goes back to normal soon,” he told The Korea Herald, adding that the ultimate responsibility of taking issue with Japan should lie with the government.



Since Japan restricted exports to Korea of hi-tech materials used as key components in semiconductors and display panels, consumers here have been joining moves to boycott Japanese goods or anything related to the neighboring country.





Citizens protest in front of a Uniqlo store. (Yonhap)