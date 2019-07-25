Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Video of man in clown mask attempting burglary a viral marketing stunt

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jul 25, 2019 - 15:29
  • Updated : Jul 25, 2019 - 15:29

The closed-circuit TV clip of a man in a clown mask attempting to break into an apartment turned out to have been a viral marketing stunt by a delivery service agency, according to police.

Seoul Gwanak Police Station said Thursday the police summoned the video’s publisher, a 34-year-old surnamed Choi, for questioning.


(Screenshot of video)

The video, posted Tuesday on YouTube under the title “CCTV of psychopath burglar in Sillim-dong,” quickly garnered online attention, prompting the building’s owner to file a complaint with police.

In the 90-second video, a man wearing a clown mask picks up a delivery parcel in an apartment hallway, fails to unlock a door and walks away with the parcel.

Choi said he produced and published the video “in a marketing effort” for a delivery service startup he founded. He apologized for the stunt in an online statement.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114