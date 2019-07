Video of man in clown mask attempting burglary a viral marketing stunt

NATIONAL

(Screenshot of video)

The closed-circuit TV clip of a man in a clown mask attempting to break into an apartment turned out to have been a viral marketing stunt by a delivery service agency, according to police.Seoul Gwanak Police Station said Thursday the police summoned the video’s publisher, a 34-year-old surnamed Choi, for questioning.The video, posted Tuesday on YouTube under the title “CCTV of psychopath burglar in Sillim-dong,” quickly garnered online attention, prompting the building’s owner to file a complaint with police.In the 90-second video, a man wearing a clown mask picks up a delivery parcel in an apartment hallway, fails to unlock a door and walks away with the parcel.Choi said he produced and published the video “in a marketing effort” for a delivery service startup he founded. He apologized for the stunt in an online statement.By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com