Video of man in clown mask attempting burglary a viral marketing stunt

Seoul Gwanak Police Station said Thursday the police summoned the video’s publisher, a 34-year-old surnamed Choi, for questioning.
|(Screenshot of video)
The video, posted Tuesday on YouTube under the title “CCTV of psychopath burglar in Sillim-dong,” quickly garnered online attention, prompting the building’s owner to file a complaint with police.
In the 90-second video, a man wearing a clown mask picks up a delivery parcel in an apartment hallway, fails to unlock a door and walks away with the parcel.
Choi said he produced and published the video “in a marketing effort” for a delivery service startup he founded. He apologized for the stunt in an online statement.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)