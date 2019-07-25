Samsung officially announces launch of Galaxy Fold in September

BUSINESS

(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it will release its first foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold in September, three months after postponing the launch due to display defects.To fix the problems, Samsung said the top protective layer of the foldable display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.The Galaxy Fold also features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience, it said.The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps, while additional metal layers underneath the display have been included to reinforce the protection of the bendable display. The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced, too.“We have taken time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements and run rigorous tests to validate the changes we made,” the company said in a statement.Along with these improvements, Samsung has also been continuously working to improve the overall Galaxy Fold user experience, including optimizing more apps and services for its unique foldable UX.The tech giant said it is currently conducting final product tests to make Galaxy Fold available to consumers from September in select markets.More details will be shared as we get closer to the launch, it said.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)