S. Korea, Russia to hold working-level talks over airspace intrusion

Russia's A-50 (Yonhap)

South Korea and Russia were to hold a working-level meeting on Thursday over a Russian warplane's recent violation of Korean airspace, the defense ministry here said, amid conflicting accounts of the incident from the two countries.On Tuesday, the Russian A-50 early-warning jet intruded into Korean airspace twice in the East Sea near its easternmost islets of Dokdo, prompting the South Korean Air Force to fire hundreds of warning shots, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.The intrusion came right after two Russian and two Chinese military aircraft entered Korea's air defense identification zone without prior notice. The two sides later said they had been staging their first joint air patrol."The talks will take place at the main building of South Korea's defense ministry in Seoul at 10:30 a.m.," a ministry official said, without elaborating further.When summoned Tuesday, a Russian military attache expressed deep regret over the airspace intrusion, and said it was probably caused by a technical glitch, according to South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.On Wednesday, however, Russia sent an official statement to the South Korean defense ministry and denied any violation.It also claimed that the South Korean Air Force had conducted unprofessional maneuvers that jeopardized the safety of its crews. (Yonhap)