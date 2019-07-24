Ex-Hyundai, Kia executives indicted over delayed engine recall

BUSINESS

The prosecution on Wednesday indicted former executives of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors on charges of delaying recall processes in Korea for 18 months, though they were allegedly aware of engine defects.



According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, three former executives who were responsible of product quality between 2015 and 2017 were indicted on charges of violating the Motor Vehicle Management Act.



The companies were aware of defects causing problems such as engine stalls, connecting rods wearing out and other issues when they recalled vehicles with Theta 2 engines in the US in September 2015, prosecutors said. Even though they were aware of the defects, executives didn’t recall products with similar problems in South Korea and started recalling products 18 months later in April 2017.





(Yonhap)