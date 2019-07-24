[Graphic News] Newly registered pet dogs up 40% in 2018

NATIONAL

The number of newly registered pet dogs in South Korea rose nearly 40 percent in 2018 from a year earlier, the country’s animal quarantine agency said.Around 147,000 new dogs were registered with the state-run Animal Protection Management System last year, compared with the newly registered 105,000 pet dogs a year earlier, according to the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency.Since 2014, all pet owners are obligated to register their dogs with the system. As of 2018, the accumulated number of registered dogs in the country reached 1.3 million, according to the agency. (Yonhap)