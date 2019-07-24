[Feature] Marriage migrants often at mercy of Korean husbands

NATIONAL

Earlier this month, a video went viral on social media showing a Korean man beating his Vietnamese wife in front of their toddler son during a more than three-hour ordeal at their home in Yeongan, South Jeolla Province.



As he assaults the wife crouched in a corner, the man shouts, “Didn’t I tell you that you are not in Vietnam?” The video also shows the son, 2, crying by his mother’s side.



The wife, who suffered broken ribs, has been moved to a women’s shelter.



On his arrest, the man, 36, told police he hit his wife because she did not speak fluent Korean.







A 36-year-old Korean man beats his Vietnamese wife in front of their 2-year-old son at their home in Yeongan, South Jeolla Province, in video footage that went viral on social media in early July. (Yonhap)

