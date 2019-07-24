Coupang faces service outage, all products ‘out of stock’ for hours

The outage on Coupang’s mobile application and website started at 7 a.m.
Although customers could add items to their shopping cart they were unable to proceed with the order.
Coupang attributed the problem to a technical glitch.
While customers could start buying some products by 11 p.m., the system has not been fully restored, the company said in a statement.
“We apologize for causing inconvenience to our customers and will do our best to avoid such problems in the future,” it said.
The company faced a similar situation in November last year, when its service was unavailable due to problems related with Amazon Web Service, the cloud computing platform it uses.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)