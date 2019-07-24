Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Coupang faces service outage, all products ‘out of stock’ for hours

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Jul 24, 2019 - 14:59
  • Updated : Jul 24, 2019 - 14:59

South Korea’s largest e-commerce retailer Coupang’s service froze for several hours on Wednesday morning showing all products “out of stock,” with customers unable to place orders or make payments.

The outage on Coupang’s mobile application and website started at 7 a.m.
 
Although customers could add items to their shopping cart they were unable to proceed with the order.

Coupang attributed the problem to a technical glitch.

While customers could start buying some products by 11 p.m., the system has not been fully restored, the company said in a statement.

“We apologize for causing inconvenience to our customers and will do our best to avoid such problems in the future,” it said.

The company faced a similar situation in November last year, when its service was unavailable due to problems related with Amazon Web Service, the cloud computing platform it uses.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114