S. Korean investors favor Disney stocks among foreign stocks

Aladdin (Walt Disney)

South Korea’s individual investors chose Walt Disney stocks as their favorite foreign stock, a poll showed Wednesday.The survey, conducted by local brokerage Samsung Securities, involved 484 investors that participated in its foreign stocks seminar.About 20.9 percent of the respondents chose the media giant in a question asking which foreign stocks they would purchase before heading off to their summer holidays.Microsoft ranked No. 2 with 15.1 percent and Amazon No. 3 with 10.3 percent. Visa, Uber, and Softbank were also included on the list. Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank was the only non-US firm mentioned, reflecting local investors’ preference for US stocks.About 53.1 percent chose US stocks in diversifying their portfolio, while China trailed behind with 24 percent and Japan with 9.1 percent. ASEAN and European nations followed with 8.7 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.As for stocks they would like to transfer ownership to their children upon their passing, Amazon ranked No. 1 with 21.3 percent. Microsoft came next with 14 percent and Walt Disney followed with 11.8 percent.A Samsung official said the interest in Disney stocks stems from the success of its latest movie releases, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4” and “Lion King.”By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)