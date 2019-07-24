Why Don’t We to hold Seoul concert in November

ENTERTAINMENT

Why Don’t We (Live Nation Korea)

US boy band Why Don’t We will hold its first standalone concert in Korea in November, the show’s local promoters said Wednesday.According to Live Nation Korea, “Why Don’t We – 8 Letters Tour” will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul. It marks the second time the band is performing in Korea.Comprising members Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson and Jonah Marais, the band was launched in September 2016 and released its first studio album, “8 Letters,” on Aug. 31 last year. The album, which includes singles “Hooked,” “Talk” and title track “8 Letters,” peaked at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 chart.The band has also released five EPs and five singles.Each of the members had a career as a solo artist prior to joining the group. Seavey was among the top nine on season 14 of talent show “American Idol.”Tickets for the upcoming concert cost 88,000 each. They will be made available online at ticket.yes24.com at noon on Aug. 1. Both the first and second floors consist of only standing areas.Those who have signed up as members of Live Nation Korea’s homepage can book the tickets in advance at www.livenation.kr from noon July 31 to 8:59 a.m. Aug. 1.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)