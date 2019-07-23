Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Eco-friendly car exports soar in part 7 years

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jul 23, 2019 - 17:54
  • Updated : Jul 23, 2019 - 17:54

 



South Korea’s shipments of environment friendly vehicles jumped an average of 33 percent annually in the past seven years on growing overseas demand, an auto business lobby group said.

Local carmakers exported 196,000 eco-friendly vehicles in 2018, up from 35,000 units in 2012. Eco-friendly cars accounted for 8 percent of the country’s overall vehicle exports last year, up from 1.1 percent six years earlier, according to data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Globally, increased subsidies and tax benefits to promote eco-friendly cars have helped buoy demand for such vehicles, KAMA said. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114