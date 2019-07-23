AI tech used to battle spycam video crimes

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

The South Korean government has begun to use artificial intelligence technology in its fight against illegal sex videos.The state agencies said Monday that they have started applying the AI technology to search and delete illicit sex videos shared on the internet. The technology has been adopted by the Gender Equality Ministry’s center for supporting victims of cybersex crimes.The center expects the new AI solution to help shorten the time in finding and removing sex crime videos, also known as “spycam videos,” from the internet.In the past, once a victim reports a spycam video to the center, its staff would check and compare video files on file-sharing websites with images extracted from the reported footage.The AI technology is designed to automate the search-and-match process, cutting down the time taken to delete illegal videos and preventing further spread of such files.The technology, currently available to monitor 10 file-sharing sites, will cover a total of 45 websites until the end of this year.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)