[Trending] Kid YouTube star’s family buys $8m building in Gangnam

The family company of a 6-year-old South Korean YouTube celebrity has garnered enough money to purchase a building in one of the richest areas of Seoul.



According to a report from Maeil Business Newspaper on Tuesday, Boram Family -- the company that operates two YouTube channels featuring 6-year-old girl Boram -- bought a five-story building worth 9.5 billion won ($8.06 million) in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam, in Seoul.

(Right, screen grab from Boram Tube ToysReview video)

Referring to the real estate brokerage industry, the daily newspaper said the building is located close to Gangnam-gu Office Station, a transport hub where Subway Line No. 7 and the Bundang Line cross.The certified copy of the real estate register showed that the family purchased the 258.3-square-meter property on April 3, gaining sole ownership over it.According to YouTube analytics website Social Blade, the two channels featuring Boram -- Boram Tube ToysReview and Boram Tube Vlog -- hold the biggest share in marketing profits among Korean YouTube channels. The analyst estimated the average monthly revenue coming from the two channels to be around $3.1 million.Boram Tube ToysReview, which has gained huge popularity worldwide by introducing and reviewing toys, has 13.6 million subscribers, while the Boram Tube Vlog channel that shares the daily life of Boram and her family is followed by 17.5 million subscribers.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)