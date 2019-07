NATIONAL

The face value of damaged banknotes and coins in South Korea rose in the first half of the year, data from the central bank showed.A total of 2.27 trillion won ($1.92 billion) worth of damaged bills and coins were discarded by the Bank of Korea in the first half, up 42.5 billion won from six months ago.The central bank spent 48.3 billion won replacing the damaged banknotes over the six-month period. (Yonhap)