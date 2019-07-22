Go to Mobile Version

37 malatang restaurants violate food sanitation law

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jul 22, 2019 - 15:14
  • Updated : Jul 22, 2019 - 15:46

The Food Safety Ministry has moved to sanction 37 restaurants and food suppliers providing Chinese street food for violating laws on sanitation, the ministry said Monday.

The ministry conducted a sanitary inspection over 63 restaurants specializing in malatang, a Chinese street food, from June 3 to July 5 and found 37 to be in violation of the food sanitation law.


A back room at a Malatang restaurant that was found to be in violation of food sanitation regulations (Food Safety Ministry)

Of the inspected restaurants, six were not registered as businesses, 13 used ingredients of unidentified origin and 10 failed to meet food hygiene regulations.

Other violations included distributing ingredients such as seasoning, sauce and tofu without expiration dates and providing false specifications.

The ministry said administrative measures will be taken against the restaurants which failed the recent inspections.

Food safety violations can be reported via the national hotline 1399.


Kitchen at a malatang restaurant in violation of sanitation law (Food Safety Ministry)
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


