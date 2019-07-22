Samsung’s US investment plans not linked to Japan’s curbs

BUSINESS

(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics is not considering making additional investments in the United States as a plausible measure against the ongoing exports curbs by Japan, according to company officials Monday.Some news reports said the South Korean tech giant is considering expansion of its system-on-chip and foundry facilities in Austin, Texas, to fend off the impact of the Japan-imposed restrictions on exports of key chipmaking materials.Samsung had discussed making additional investments in the Austin plant after its de facto leader Lee Jae-yong met with US President Donald Trump during his visit to Seoul last month, the reports mentioned.“The US plant was purported to supply chips for Apple, and expansion is possible if the foundry orders increase,” said a company official. “But it’s not likely that the US expansion would be a solution to the Japanese export restrictions.”Samsung is currently considering various measures, including diversifying suppliers of the restricted exports of photoresists, fluorinated polyimides and hydrogen fluorine that are essential for manufacturing high-computing chips and flexible displays.“Rather than increasing the capacity of the US plant, it is more likely that the company will build a hydrogen fluoride manufacturing facility in Korea,” the official added.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)