Renault Samsung adds KT’s voice assistant tech to new QM6

Easy Link is a new in-vehicle system that provides a combination of information and entertainment to car users. It will be equipped on the upgraded QM6, the company’s most popular midsized sport utility vehicle model that was unveiled in June.
|(KT)
According to Renault Samsung, with a simple call to Giga Genie, KT’s voice assistant technology, car users can summon a total of 11 functions such as music playlist, navigation, Wikipedia search engine and English translations.
The automaker hopes to use Easy Link to transform cars from a mere mode of transportation to a new cultural space that provides both fun and safe driving, it explained.
Meanwhile, the sales of the upgraded QM6 passed 4,600 units in just a month since its release, and Renault Samsung will also make Easy Link available to customers who have already purchased the vehicle.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)