[Newsmaker] 4 dead, 12 injured in overturned van in Gangwon Province

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jul 22, 2019 - 09:44
  • Updated : Jul 22, 2019 - 16:05

Four people died and 12 were injured when a van overturned Monday morning in Gangwon Province.

A Hyundai van flipped over at 7:33 a.m. Monday on a road in the northeastern coastal area of Gagok-myeon in Samcheok, according to Gangwon Fire Headquarters.


(Gangwon Fire Heaequarters)

Fire authorities and police said the Hyundai Grace van carrying 16 passengers crashed into a guardrail and tipped over. Of the 16 passengers, seven are believed to be foreign nationals, including a Thai man, 44, according to a fire department official.

Four were confirmed dead on the scene. The van’s driver, a 62-year-old woman surnamed Kang, is among the four fatalities.

Three were seriously injured and nine suffered minor injuries. They have been sent to three nearby hospitals: Taebaek Central Hospital, Gangneung Asan Hospital and Samcheok Medical Center.

The victims had departed from Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, early Monday morning to work at a chives farm in Samcheok, authorities said.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)



