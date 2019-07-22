NK leader takes part in nationwide local elections

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has cast his ballot in nationwide elections held over the weekend to choose new deputies to the country's local assemblies, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.Kim visited a polling station in South Hamgyong Province on Sunday and voted for candidates who are running for deputies in the area, according to the Korean Central News Agency.The North's local assemblies for provinces, cities and counties meet once or twice a year to decide on their budgets and other regional issues. They also choose the heads of each province, city and county."He met the candidates and warmly encouraged them to become the faithful servants of the people by fulfilling their duties so as to live up to the anticipation of the people, being aware of being the representatives of the people," the KCNA said.Kim was accompanied by party officials, including Jo Yong-won, Kim Yong-su, Ri Yong-sik and Hyon Song-wol, it said.The previous such elections were held in 2015, when 28,452 deputies were elected for four-year terms.Elections in North Korea are considered a formality. The official voter turnaround in the 2015 local elections was 99.9 percent, with 100 percent voting for their candidates. (Yonhap)