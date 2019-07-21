[Graphic News] Lotte Duty Free, Shilla Duty Free among global top 5 travel retailers

WORLD

Two South Korean duty-free operators were among the world’s top five travel retailers in 2018, an industry report showed.Lotte Duty Free maintained the second spot with 6.09 billion euros ($6.84 billion) in sales last year, due mainly to Chinese resellers who buy products in large quantities and sell them back home, according to the Moodie Davitt report.Shilla Duty Free, the operator of duty-free shops owned by Hotel Shilla, leaped to third place from fifth after recording 5.47 billion euros in sales. (Yonhap)