Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Lotte Duty Free, Shilla Duty Free among global top 5 travel retailers

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jul 21, 2019 - 18:34
  • Updated : Jul 21, 2019 - 18:34






Two South Korean duty-free operators were among the world’s top five travel retailers in 2018, an industry report showed.

Lotte Duty Free maintained the second spot with 6.09 billion euros ($6.84 billion) in sales last year, due mainly to Chinese resellers who buy products in large quantities and sell them back home, according to the Moodie Davitt report.

Shilla Duty Free, the operator of duty-free shops owned by Hotel Shilla, leaped to third place from fifth after recording 5.47 billion euros in sales. (Yonhap)







The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114