One found dead as typhoon alert lifted

Typhoon Danas, which battered the southern provinces over the weekend, left one dead, one injured and nine displaced, authorities said Sunday.



In latest reported fatality, a man, 62, was found dead after he was reported missing in a swollen stream in Geochang, South Gyeongsang Province. A rescue team comprising some 80 fire fighters and police officials searched the area after report was at filed 9:42 a.m. Sunday.







Waves crash against the shore of Haeundae in Busan on Friday afternoon. (Yonhap)