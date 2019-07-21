One found dead as typhoon alert lifted

Typhoon Danas, which battered the southern provinces over the weekend, left one dead, one injured and nine displaced, authorities said Sunday.
In latest reported fatality, a man, 62, was found dead after he was reported missing in a swollen stream in Geochang, South Gyeongsang Province. A rescue team comprising some 80 fire fighters and police officials searched the area after report was at filed 9:42 a.m. Sunday.
|Waves crash against the shore of Haeundae in Busan on Friday afternoon. (Yonhap)
Other casualties include a fisherman, also in his 60s, who was injured Friday night in Wando, an island off the coast of South Jeolla Province. Nine people in the port city of Busan were evacuated from a residential building Saturday, according to the Central Headquarters of Safety and Countermeasures Against Disasters.
Danas, the fifth typhoon to hit Korea this year, waned Saturday around noon, as it reached waters 50 kilometers west of the southwestern island of Jindo. The tropical storm traveled northeastward from the waters near the Philippines at a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour.
Safety headquarters also reported infrastructural damages and traffic impediments.
Some 30 houses and 2,454 hectares of farmland on Jeju Island and in southern parts of the Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces were flooded.
Roads and bridges at several locations in the southern region were closed off Saturday due to mudslides. About 200 flights and operations of some 100 ferries were canceled or suspended across the country. A fishing boat sank off the coast of Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)