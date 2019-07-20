[Newsmaker] S. Korea remains on alert over Typhoon Danas

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea was set to remain on alert Saturday for any remaining impact of Typhoon Danas, though it appears to by dying down, government officials said.The central government and local administrative bodies are maintaining their emergency response systems and are taking steps to minimize damage from the typhoon, small in scale though it may be."There could be some damage in mountainous areas of Jeju Island and other southern parts of the country until tomorrow from heavy rain and strong winds, although the typhoon has nearly dissipated," the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.The national weather agency said a mountainous area on the scenic island received over 1,000 millimeters of rain per hour from Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday and South Gyeongsang Province had over 300 mm of rain per hour.On Saturday morning, Typhoon Danas churned through Jeju Island and other southern parts of the country already hit by this week's seasonal downpours, lashing them heavy rain and strong winds.As of 11:30 a.m. most flights from Gimpo International Airport to Jeju International Airport had begun services, though the Busan port and Gimhae Airport, which serves the southern port city, remains closed due to heavy winds, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.Some 10,436 passengers whose flights from Jeju were delayed due to the natural disaster will be able to reach their destinations on Saturday afternoon, the ministry said.The country's three major telecom companies -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus -- have initiated an emergency operating system in case of incidents caused by the typhoon. They have thousands of employees standing ready to handle any incidents and have prepared emergency generators.Jeju and southern provinces have closed many beaches, mountains and other vulnerable spots. Fishing boats were moored at ports and most ferry services have been canceled. Several cases of flooded houses, roads and farmland were reported in the affected areas. (Yonhap)