Linkin Park’s Joe Hahn shares epiphany through photo exhibition in Korea

Joe Hahn of US rock band Linkin Park is holding a photo exhibition titled “Carry On” in Korea, in which he will be showcasing memorable moments.“Carry On” is a collection of photos that Hahn took during the band’s most recent world tour “One More Light” in 2017. Around 70 photos capture the moments that band members connect with fans on stage.Prior to the official exhibition, the Korean-American musician held a pop-up event on Thursday at culture complex Layer 57 in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul.“This show represents something that I really wanted to share with people,” Hahn told The Korea Herald. It is doubly special, he added, that he got to share these particular moments with people in Korea, in which he recently was featured as a panel member on JTBC’s audition show “Super Band.”The show aired from April to July, and the final winners of the show formed a band. It was Han’s first time on a Korean TV show.“It is a nice ending to the (JTBC) show, everything is just an epiphany.”Some photos are about the band’s late member Chester Bennington. Linkin Park has been taking a hiatus since Bennigton’s death in 2017. Hahn was inspired by a photo of Bennington, which allowed him to develop the collections of photos into an exhibition.After traveling through three cities in China, the photo exhibition will be held next month. The exact schedule and location are yet to be confirmed.“Every time we do it, we hang (the photos) up differently because the spaces are different. It has a different feel,” he said. “I can see people talking about the photos. ... Everyone digests it differently.”He went on to talk about his recent stint at the “Super Band,” expressing his satisfaction with the outcome of the production.“I never thought about doing a show like that even in America. I think what the show was about was really appropriate and was just the right thing for me,” he said.“For the musicians on the show, many of them grew up listening to my music so (an) automatic respect and connection was there, despite the language difficulty. I am proud of them, inspired by them because they are so talented.”Hahn will take the stage as a DJ for “Yoursummer” festival at Paradise City Incheon on Aug. 15.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)