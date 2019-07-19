Go to Mobile Version

Korean Air opens Cloud Command Center

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Jul 19, 2019 - 15:48
  • Updated : Jul 19, 2019 - 15:48

South Korean full-service carrier Korean Air said Friday that it has opened the Cloud Command Center, which can manage and control all its server data, networks and security around the clock.

Korean Air’s Cloud Command Center (Korean Air)

According to the air carrier, this is the first time a Korean full-service carrier will operate its own IT system cloud. It is also the first time a top Korean conglomerates has adopted such a system.

In November last year, Korean Air clinched a deal with LG CNS and Amazon Web Service to transfer its data storage to a cloud computing system. It has completed a data center transfer over the past seven months. 

At the Cloud Command Center, employees can check the cloud transfer status on a real time basis and also view the status of all data centers, overseas networks, local networks, and security control and management. 

The company will soon complete the digital transformation process and stable data storage transfer to its cloud system, aiming at providing customers with increased convenience when using Korean Air, officials said.

