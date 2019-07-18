[Graphic News] Taylor Swift named world’s top-earning celebrity, BTS at No. 43

WORLD

Singer Taylor Swift was named the world’s highest-paid entertainer but was closely followed by two members of the wider Kardashian clan - reality star turned cosmetics queen Kylie Jenner and rapper Kanye West.The annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list also saw soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the top 10, along with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and 1970s soft rock band The Eagles, which embarked on a new tour in 2018.South Korean boy band BTS was at No. 43 with pretax earnings at $57 million, the magazine said. (Reuters)