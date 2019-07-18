S. Korea’s top financial regulator offers to resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

“The term of office for a Financial Services Commission chairman is three years, but I have tendered my resignation to give (President Moon) a wider option in the reshuffle under the current situation, where Cheong Wa Dae is considering a Cabinet reshuffle,” Choi told reporters during a briefing held at the Government Complex in Seoul.
|FSC Chairman Choi Jong-ku speaks at a press briefing held at the Government Complex in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
He declined to give a specific timeframe for his resignation, merely saying that the resignation will take effect “soon.”
Choi took the post in July 2017, after serving as a deputy minister for international affairs at the Finance Ministry in 2011. Overall, he has built a career at the Finance Ministry for nearly three decades.
On the remaining term, Choi noted that all his predecessors left the post before their three-year term as the chief financial regulator ended.
Choi has been rumored as a strong candidate for the general elections slated for next year, which he has repeatedly denied. He simply responded “yes,” to questions asking whether he hasn’t changed his mind about being a candidate in next year’s election.
Thursday’s surprise announcement came during an FSC briefing on Japan’s latest export curbs of key materials needed in South Korea’s hi-tech industry.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)