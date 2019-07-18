Penalty doubles for using another person's National Health Insurance card

The National Health Insurance Service said Thursday using someone else’s state health insurance information to receive medical services could lead to a maximum penalty of two years in jail or a fine of 20 million won ($16,975) starting Oct. 24. This is double the current penalty of a 1-year jail term or 10 million-won fine.
|(123rf)
The NHIS launched a program in June to encourage the reporting of insurance appropriation.
The NHIS will work with the Korean Hospital Association to reinforce patient identification at hospitals. Medical institutions are currently not required to check a patient’s identification card, requiring only the patient’s name and resident registration number. This has allowed foreign nationals not covered by the National Health Insurance to use someone else’s state health insurance to receive benefits.
The NHIS says the number of detected state health insurance appropriation cases totaled 178,237 from 2015-2017, involving 4 billion won in illegally obtained coverage.
