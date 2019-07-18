Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[News brief] 37 Koreans running illegal gambling sites in Malaysia extradited

By Ock Hyun-ju
  • Published : Jul 18, 2019 - 15:05
  • Updated : Jul 18, 2019 - 15:05

Koreans who ran illegal gambling sites from an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, have been arrested here following extradition from Malaysia, police said Thursday. 
(Yonhap)


Thirty-seven people from two gambling organizations were extradited from Malaysia between July 9 and Wednesday in the largest such operation.

A man surnamed Lee and nine others are suspected of having made profits totaling 19.2 billion won ($16.3 million) by operating an illegal gambling site that handled about 384 billion won since March 2015. A man surnamed Noh and 28 others are suspected of running several illegal gambling sites from April 2017.

According to the National Police Agency, the extradition was made possible through close partnership among the Korean police, Korean Embassy in Malaysia and Malaysian police.

It asked Malaysian authorities to trace members of the organization running illegal gambling sites and dispatched an investigation team there late last month. Through the joint operation with some 50 Malaysian counterparts, police apprehended the suspects and confiscated some 25 computers and 40 mobile phones.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114