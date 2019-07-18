Communal dipping, ‘a wartime eating habit with health consequences’

LIFE&STYLE

Chopsticks and spoons digging into the same dish are not an uncommon sight at Korean dining tables.



Bowls of rice are served individually, but “banchan,” or side dishes, and “jjigae,” or stew, are often served communally, meant to be shared.



Sharing stew from the same pot is not considered good table manners here, but many forego the ladle and small bowls that come with the stew, dipping their spoons directly into the pot.



But this seemingly customary practice is not actually how Koreans used to eat.







(123rf)