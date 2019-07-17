Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services

NATIONAL

Yang Hyun-suk, former CEO and chief producer of YG Entertainment, has been booked on suspicions that he arranged sex services for foreign investors, police said Wednesday.



Investigators have been looking into allegations that Yang treated potential foreign investors at a posh restaurant in Seoul and arranged sex services for them in 2014. Yang was summoned for the probe but was initially not a suspect.





Yang Hyun-suk (Yonhap)

Yang, 49, has flatly denied the allegations.The probe into Yang came as big-name artists from YG Entertainment have been embroiled in a series of scandals, including allegations of drug use.Yang resigned from the top post at the company in June, giving up his control of South Korea‘s third-biggest listed K-pop label. (Yonhap)