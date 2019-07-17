Woman bites into raw chicken burger

|(Yonhap)
A woman, 31, had a McDonald’s chicken burger delivered to her home in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday night.
After a few bites of the burger, she noticed the chicken patty had a strange texture and then realized it was almost raw, Yonhap News Agency quoted her as saying.
She said she then rushed to the emergency room of a nearby hospital, where tests showed no major health problems.
There was a mistake by a staff member in the process of cooking the patty, a McDonald’s representative said.
“We apologized to the customer and gave her a refund, and informed her of the procedures for a health check-up and compensation,” the official said, adding that McDonald’s is striving to prevent a recurrence.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)