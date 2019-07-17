Go to Mobile Version

Woman bites into raw chicken burger

By Ock Hyun-ju
  • Published : Jul 17, 2019 - 19:24
  • Updated : Jul 17, 2019 - 19:44

McDonald’s Korea was embroiled in controversy last week after a customer complained about eating a chicken burger that was almost raw.

(Yonhap)

A woman, 31, had a McDonald’s chicken burger delivered to her home in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday night.

After a few bites of the burger, she noticed the chicken patty had a strange texture and then realized it was almost raw, Yonhap News Agency quoted her as saying.

She said she then rushed to the emergency room of a nearby hospital, where tests showed no major health problems.

There was a mistake by a staff member in the process of cooking the patty, a McDonald’s representative said.

“We apologized to the customer and gave her a refund, and informed her of the procedures for a health check-up and compensation,” the official said, adding that McDonald’s is striving to prevent a recurrence.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)


