Woman bites into raw chicken burger

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

McDonald’s Korea was embroiled in controversy last week after a customer complained about eating a chicken burger that was almost raw.A woman, 31, had a McDonald’s chicken burger delivered to her home in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday night.After a few bites of the burger, she noticed the chicken patty had a strange texture and then realized it was almost raw, Yonhap News Agency quoted her as saying.She said she then rushed to the emergency room of a nearby hospital, where tests showed no major health problems.There was a mistake by a staff member in the process of cooking the patty, a McDonald’s representative said.“We apologized to the customer and gave her a refund, and informed her of the procedures for a health check-up and compensation,” the official said, adding that McDonald’s is striving to prevent a recurrence.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)