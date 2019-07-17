Prosecutors demand jail for policemen who took bribes from Gangnam club

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Prosecutors demanded a two-year jail term for two police officers accused of taking bribes from a club in Gangnam, Seoul, in exchange for covering up illegalities in the club’s operations.At a hearing Wednesday at Seoul Central District Court, prosecutors requested two years in jail for a lieutenant surnamed Yeom and sergeant surnamed Kim, saying the two had, in committing the crimes, abused their authority.Yeom and Kim face suspicions of accepting 7 million won ($5,900) and 3 million won, respectively, for settling a case involving the admission of underage customers at a Gangnam club in December 2017.According to prosecutors, the club in question was operated by the de facto owner of Arena, which shut down in March following accusations of police collusion and tax evasion in an extended probe into the Burning Sun club scandal.The date of their sentencing is Aug. 23.