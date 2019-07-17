KITA to open trade information center for small and midsized enterprises

BUSINESS

Kim Young-ju, head of the Korea International Trade Association, speaks at a press briefing in Seoul on Wednesday. (KITA)







The Korea International Trade Association said Wednesday that it would open a consulting and research center to support small and midsized enterprises in Korea within the second half of this year.According to KITA, the opening of such center, dubbed Center for Trade Information and Strategy, is to offer useful help for small and midsized companies which often encounter trade risks due to lack of personnel and material resources.KITA said the center will run strategic and customized consulting for small and midsized enterprises, conduct research and survey on the trade issues and establish trade information database.It will also gather advice from law firms, accounting companies and think tank from Korea and other countries to accumulate trade information, while also planning to train talents and develop their expertise in trade laws, import restrictions, WTO and FTA issues.The center will also play a role to support the government’s set up of trade related policies and its trade negotiation, KITA said.“Amid rapidly changing trade environment, it has become important for companies to have strategic countermeasures and trade information that are related to the industries in various sectors including labor and environment,” said Kim Young-ju, head of KITA.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)