[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

Grand Hyatt Seoul presents summer desserts to beat the heat.Mango coconut bingsu and green tea bingsu are being offered at 38,000 won. They can be ordered at lounge cafe Gallery and all-day buffet restaurant Terrace.The hotel’s bakery Deli presents homemade soft-serve vanilla and chocolate ice cream, with 15 different toppings available at 500 won each. Ice cream served in a cone costs 4,500 won and 9,500 won in a cup.For more information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 797-1234.Glad Yeouido’s cafe and restaurant Greets presents the Tasty Summer promotion for the vacation season.The new menu includes khao phat with coconut, goya salad, Lomi salmon, Vietnam-style bun cha, Hawaiian tuna poke, Singaporean chili crab, iced pudding with mango and Amalfi lemon sherbet.A photo spot decorated with tropical fruits and palm trees creates a vacation mood.The buffet costs 45,000 won for lunch and 55,000 won for dinner. For an additional 9,900 won, diners can enjoy unlimited beer, or 15,000 won for wine.For more information or reservations, call Greets at (02) 6222-5511.Park Hyatt Busan’s Living Room Bar offers cocktails inspired by traditional Korean liquors.The Yoon Seul Cocktail promotion -- “yoon seul” means ripples shining in the sun or moonlight in Korean -- features five different drinks, all created with traditional Korean liquors and Asian ingredients.The drinks are Bokbunja Fizz, Nobleman Negroni, Cinnamon Punch, K’oriental Cooler and Sunset on the Bridge.The cocktails cost 18,000 won each. For more information or reservations, call Living Room Bar at (051) 990-1234.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s rooftop bar Gourmet Bar presents the Summer in Caribbean promotion featuring rum-based cocktails.Three cocktails are being offered at 23,000 won each: mojito, pina colada and Cuba libre.They can be paired with Cuban snacks, from sandwich Cubano to beef quesadilla to a Cuban platter, priced between 25,000 to 38,000 won.For more information or reservations, call Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel’s poolside barbeque has reopened.At the buffet station next to the outdoor swimming pool, diners can have grilled lamb, pork, beef and seafood, on top of appetizers and desserts. They can also enjoy an unlimited flow of wine and beer.From Fridays to Sundays, live jazz performances are offered, too.The barbeque costs 108,000 won per person. For more information or inquiries, call (02) 799-8495.